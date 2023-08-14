'Barbie' rules the box office for the fourth straight week with $33.7 million

Warner Bros.

By George Costantino

Barbie had another dreamy week at the North American box office, grabbing an estimated $33.7 million and bringing it four-week tally to $526.3 million. The Greta Gerwig film added an estimated $45 million overseas, bringing its global total $1.18 billion.

Oppenheimer reclaimed second place after temporarily being dethroned by Meg 2: The Trench last week. Christopher Nolan's biopic delivered an estimated $18.8 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week total to $264.3 million. Globally, the film has earned $649 million.

Coming in third was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, snapping up an estimated $15.8 million. It's two-week North American tally now stands at $72.8 million. Globally, the animated film -- featuring the voices of Maya RudolphJohn CenaSeth Rogen and Rose Byrne -- has collected $94.7 million.

The aforementioned Meg 2: The Trench slipped to fourth place in its second week of release, earning an estimated $12.7 million, bringing its domestic gross to $54.1 million. The Jason Stathem-led movie grabbed $43.7 million for a worldwide total of $257 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which bowed with a disappointing $6.5 million, against a production budget of $45 million.

