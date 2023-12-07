'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', 'Abbott Elementary' and 'The Bear' among 2023 titles saluted by American Film Institute

The American Film Institute has named its 10 outstanding motion pictures and its 10 best TV shows of the year.

As always, the titles selected by AFI were "deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image."

On the big screen, this year's selections include Barbie and its release date twinsie Oppenheimer; Bradley Cooper's Maestro also made the cut, as did the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the dramedy American Fiction and the dramas The Holdovers, Past Lives, Poor Things and May December.

On the TV side of things, ABC's comedy Abbott Elementary got the nod from the AFI, as did FX's acclaimed The Bear and Reservation Dogs, Netflix's Beef, Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Peacock's Poker Face, and HBO's Succession and its video game adaptation The Last of Us.

In the announcement, AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale expressed, "As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy."

All of the honorees will gather on Friday, January 12, for recognition at the annual AFI Awards private luncheon.

Gazzale said honoring all of the selected projects without competition "is AFI's hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together — as one — to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time."

