From the Ballfield to the Big Stage: How Baseball Shaped Morgan Wallen

Darius Rucker's 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit Morgan Wallen performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

“Good ol’ Rocky Top, you’ll always be home sweet home to me....”

Morgan Wallen is a Tennessee native and HUGE fan of the University of Tennnessee! He grew up in Sneedville, Tennsee which is about an hour and a half outside of Knoxville. Sneedville is a small town known for its strong southern hospitality and country music traditions!

Morgan played baseball at Gibbs High School before pursuing his country music career - he played shortstop, and pitched. After suffering a torn UCL injury, during his senior season Knox News shared he became a designated hitter with a .347 batting average, 30 RBI’s, six doubles and five home runs.

Morgan also sang in the Gibbs High School chorus. Fun fact: Gibbs is the same high school Kenny Chesney attended too! His Mama, and Dad are his #1 fans and have been supporting him from the beginning alongside his three sisters and we have no doubt they’ll be in the crowd cheering him on in 2026 - it’s going to be another HUGE year for him, and we can’t wait!

