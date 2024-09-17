'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal

Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn't the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd.

The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline.

A "first-look" arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.

According to the trade, the show's 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.

During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, "10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I'd get my life together ... and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television."

He added, "Now I don't mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don't know much about this life ... but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you're struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK."

