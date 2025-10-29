Ariana Grande is saying “Thank U, Next” to her blonde era

Ariana Grande surprises fans by revealing her natural brunette hair as she begins the press tour for Wicked: For Good.
The pop star shared a selfie showcasing her darker locks styled in loose waves, a departure from her character’s signature blonde hair.
Grande quoted Glinda in the caption, hinting at her continued method dressing for the sequel’s promotion.
“it’s good to see me, isn’t it? 🫧"
Stylist Law Roach has been planning out her Wicked: For Good ensembles, promising imaginative and dreamy looks for the press circuit.
Are you a fan of the brunette look or do you prefer her blone locks? Let us know in the comments!