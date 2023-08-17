Apple TV+ reveals title of Godzilla-related series starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell: 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

On Thursday, August 17, Apple TV+ released the title and first images for its anticipated Godzilla and Titans live action original series: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Set in the same universe as the 2014 big-screen film Godzilla; 2017's Kong: Skull Island; 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters; 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong and the upcoming sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the series stars father and son Kurt and Wyatt Russell playing the same character over decades.

The streaming service teases, "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch."

It adds, "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

Its producers call their Monsterverse "an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature," like Godzilla, Kong and all their fellow kaiju.

"Witness humanity’s greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real," the announcement reads.

Monarch also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Release date details were not made available.

