Apple releases tease of Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller 'Argylle', coming to theaters February 2

So far, the exact plot of Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle is as mysterious as the movie's subject matter, and a new teaser to the Universal film does nothing to clear up the mystery.

"Once you discover the secret, don't let the cat out of the bag," a female voice says, as we see a cute gray Scottish Fold cat in a fancy carrier, next to a discarded smoking gun, a tube of lipstick and a fountain pen.

We're then treated to footage of Oscar winner Sam Rockwell next to Bryce Dallas Howard, tossing said cat from a roof and the feline using its righting reflex to, presumably, land safely on its feet.

The trailer to the movie — also starring Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, and Emmy winners Catherine O'Hara and Bryan Cranston — debuts Wednesday, September 27.

The globe-trotting movie hits theaters February 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.