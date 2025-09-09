‘Ants on a Ranch’ and other variations of the classic ‘Ants on a Log’ snack

Ants on a Log is a classic, easy, and healthy snack for kids and adults alike.

The simple snack involves spreading peanut butter on a celery stalk and topping it with raisins, resembling ants on a log.

If your house isn’t a fan of the traditional recipe, or you’re looking for variety at snack time, upgrade that log!