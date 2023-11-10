Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to host Jamie Foxx-produced game show 'We Are Family'

Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris "Mama Doris" Bowman, are teaming up again, this time for a new Fox series called We Are Family.

The Jamie Foxx-produced show "will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member," according to the network.

The mother-and-son combo are replacing another pair of famous family members as hosts: Jamie and his daughter/Beat Shazam co-star, Corinne.

The studio audience will be "comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed."

"I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Family and can't wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season – and with my mama by my side, you never know what's going to happen!" black-ish vet Anderson said in the announcement.

The new show premieres Wednesday, January 3.

