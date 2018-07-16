Now Playing
Posted: July 16, 2018

Another Country Artists Announces A Baby Is On The Way

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It was only about a week ago that Jason Aldean and his wife announced they were having another baby! Last time they were pregnant, Thomas Rhett’s wife and Tyler Hubbard’s (of FGL) wife was pregnant too. Well here comes country baby wave 2! Eric Paslay and his wife announced Monday morning that they are expecting as well! Here we go again! 😍

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlSyT9gHwzw/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=13pylnw7babvw

