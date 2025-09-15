Anime rules the box office: 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle' lands at #1

Poster for 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle'/Courtesy of Sony Pictures
By Jill Lances
Anime took over the box office this weekend.

Box Office Mojo reports that the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle nabbed the #1 spot this weekend, bringing in $70 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, Demon Slayer's haul marked a record for the biggest opening for an anime film ever, surpassing the previous record of $31 million set by Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back in 1999.

Last week's #1, The Conjuring: Last Rites, brought in another $26.1 million to come in at #2 this weekend, followed by the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which brought in $18.1 million in its debut week to land at #3.

Two other new releases rounded out the top five: The Long Walk, which brought in $11.5 million to nab #4, and a rerelease of Toy Story at #5 with $3.5 million.

Other new releases landing in the top 10 this weekend include Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which landed at #9 with $1.67 million, and a 60th anniversary rerelease of The Sound of Music, which landed at #10 with $1.48 million

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle - $70 million
2. The Conjuring: Last Rites - $26.1 million
3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - $18.1 million
4. The Long Walk - $11.5 million
5. Toy Story - $3.5 million
6. Weapons - $2.72 million
7. Hamilton - $2.2 million
8. Freakier Friday - $2.1 million
9. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - $1.67 million
10. The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary) - $1.48 million

