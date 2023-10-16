Angela Bassett, Jeremy Renner and Awkwafina to narrate natural history shows for National Geographic

National Geographic has tapped Oscar nominees Angela Bassett and Jeremy Renner, and Emmy nominee Awkwafina to narrate a trio of shows bound for Disney+.

Bassett, who was nominated for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will produce and narrate Queens, which "features matriarchies and female leaders around the world to tell a story of sacrifice and resilience but also of friendship and love."

Marvel movie star Renner lends his voice to Incredible Animal Adventures, which "puts viewers in the action as they soar, fly and swim from the Antarctic to the African Savanna and the Pacific Ocean to Alaska."

For her part, The Little Mermaid's Awkwafina will voice A Real Bug's Life, which NatGeo calls "an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day."

National Geographic's Tom McDonald says, "The narrator's voice is such a crucial part of what makes a Natural History series successful. Angela, Awkwafina and Jeremy, each in their own way, bring such an enormous amount of charisma, personality and passion to these distinctive projects."

He adds, "From Awkwafina's wit to Jeremy's warmth and Angela's Shakespearean sense of drama, we feel both very excited and very proud to have such powerful storytellers guiding our audiences on these epic wildlife journeys."

