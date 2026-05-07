Amy Adams, Javier Bardem star in 'Cape Fear' limited series trailer

The official trailer for the Cape Fear limited series adaptation has arrived.

Apple TV released the trailer for its psychological horror thriller based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners. It's also based on the 1962 film Cape Fear and its remake, which was directed by Martin Scorsese in 1991.

Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson star in the new series, which has Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as executive producers.

"A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance," according to an official description of the show.

The trailer starts with Bardem's Max Cady, fresh out of prison, staring intently at someone.

"Let me ask you a question," he says. "What is your worst fear?"

Later in the trailer we see him approach Adams' Anna at an event.

"I had a good life once, too," he tells her. "Are you afraid of me?"

Anna scoffs, before she says, "Why would I be afraid of you?" The trailer then cuts to Anna speaking with her husband, Tom.

"Is there any way Max could know about what we did?" she asks.

Cape Fear premieres its first two episodes to Apple TV on June 5. It will release a new episode every Friday through the finale on July 31.

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