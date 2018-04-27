American Idol vs. The Voice – Do You Care?

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

With American Idol back this year, it’s been very interesting to see the comparisons going on between it, and The Voice which has had a very successful track record.

Unfortunately, it looks like American Idol has hit an all-time ratings low, while of course we were mostly rooting for it to do well as country superstar Luke Bryan is a judge – alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

But – Blake Shelton, alongside coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson seem to only be thriving. It seems singing competition show fans are still favoriting The Voice despite the American Idol comeback.