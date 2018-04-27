Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 27, 2018

American Idol vs. The Voice – Do You Care?

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

With American Idol back this year, it’s been very interesting to see the comparisons going on between it, and The Voice which has had a very successful track record.

Unfortunately, it looks like American Idol has hit an all-time ratings low, while of course we were mostly rooting for it to do well as country superstar Luke Bryan is a judge – alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

But – Blake Shelton, alongside coaches Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson seem to only be thriving. It seems singing competition show fans are still favoriting The Voice despite the American Idol comeback.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation