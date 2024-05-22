AMC Theatres CEO says 'Deadpool & Wolverine' already set R-rated ticket sales record

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

Fans really, really want to see Deadpool & Wolverine.

That's the word from Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Theatres, who posted to social media on Wednesday that the anticipated Marvel Studios team-up between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackson has already broken a record.

"Many big movies will open in May, June & July," Aron began, mentioning the July 25 launch date of the third Deadpool film. "Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever."

Incidentally, the titular comic heroes' adventures starring Reynolds and Jackman are among the highest-grossing R-rated movies in history. 2018's Deadpool 2 is currently #3 on that list; Jackman's former Wolvie swan song, 2017's Oscar-nominated Logan, is #3; 2016's original Deadpool is #4.

All of those films were produced by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by ABC News' parent company Disney in 2019.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first R-rated movie in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

