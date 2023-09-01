AMC launches monster-sized, 700-hour FearFest event running through Halloween

If you're one of those people who wished Halloween was more than one day a year, you're in luck: AMC has announced plans for a supersized version of its annual FearFest.

For the very first time, there will be more than 700 hours of films, series and specials curated by Shudder, AMC Networks' streaming service, for fans of horror, thrillers and the supernatural.

The content will roll out across AMC, AMC+ and Shudder.

Countdown to FearFest begins on AMC on September 1 at 11 p.m. with Shudder's 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time. It will air every subsequent Friday evening, "leading into a primetime takeover the last week of September featuring iconic horror movies every night of the week," including the Scream and Halloween franchises, as well as Stephen King classics like The Shining and Firestarter.

September 1 will also see the Shudder and AMC+ premiere of its original film Perpetrator, starring Alicia Silverstone.

AMC will also celebrate the 50thanniversary of The Exorcist paired with its 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time episode on Friday, September 29, at 8:15 p.m.

In October, the scary coverage goes wall to wall, with AMC hosting Shudder movies and series each Friday night leading up to Halloween.

The 55th anniversary of Rosemary's Baby will be celebrated on Monday, October 2, at 8 p.m., along with the Cursed Films documentary about the film.

Friday, October 6, will see a double-feature of Shudders' V/H/S franchise; the 45thanniversary of Halloween will be celebrated with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs special on Tuesday, October 10, at 10 p.m.

Check out all the creepy details at AMCNetworks.com.

