AMC all-in on New York City Comic Con, with 'Daryl Dixon' finale, peeks at 'Orphan Black' spinoff and more

AMC has announced it will have a big presence at New York Comic Con, which runs from October 12 to October 15 at the Javits Center.

Thanks to SAG-AFTRA strike, stars won't be promoting as they usually would. However, the network will be hosting panels, special screenings and Q&As, along with peeks at some of its most anticipated series debuting in 2024.

On Thursday, October 12, from 4:15pm – 6:15pm at the venue's Empire Stage, AMC will be rolling out the season finale of the spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ahead of its debut on AMC and AMC+ Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Afterward, there will be a Q&A with The Walking Dead universe's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple as well as Executive Producer Greg Nicotero and showrunner David Zabel.

Before the show, Comic Con attendees will get to check out exclusive previews of another TWD spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, respectively starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne.

AMC will also unspool previews for the follow-up series Orphan Black: Echoes starring Krysten Ritter and the second season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

On Friday, October 13, on the Mail Stage, AMC's sister screamer streamer Shudder will host a celebration of the V/H/S horror franchise ahead of the release of its latest installment, V/H/S/85, which begins streaming there on Friday, October 6.

David Bruckner, (V/H/S), Jason Eisener (V/H/S/2), Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/94), Tyler McIntyre (V/H/S/99), and V/H/S/85's Natasha Kermani are among those scheduled to appear to talk about the franchise and the horror genre in general.

