Amanda Bynes announces forthcoming podcast

Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram, and she tells her followers she's working to launch a new podcast with her best friend, biochemist Paul Sieminski.

"Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level, I think, because he's gonna ask great questions, and I think he'll carry most of the weight in terms of topics of conversation," Amanda said in her video.

Evidently, the 'cast will center on the entertainment industry, the former All That star tells The Messenger, adding the pair toured a studio in preparation for the podcast's launch in December.

"At first we are going to interview our friends and then we're hoping to take it mainstream, and interview celebrities and artists," she said on Instagram.

Bynes recently revealed she and Sieminski are working on a "coffee table book," for which they undertook a "super-secret photo shoot" in Los Angeles.

This is the first time Bynes has gone public after she was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department last April for a mental health evaluation. Her mother's nine-year conservatorship over her affairs, related to her mental health, ended in 2022.

The She's The Man veteran has dealt with psychological issues for years; in March, TMZ reported she called 911 on herself after she was spotted wandering around naked in Los Angeles. Bynes was taken to a police station and reported she was undergoing a psychotic episode, triggering a 72-hour hold.

