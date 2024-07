CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis just teased a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Sayin’” - it’s upbeat and fun! We hope he plays it at our All Star Jam August 18th - we’ll see you at UCF’s Addition Financial Arena soon, but for now enjoy the teaser of the new song!