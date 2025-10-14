Alec Baldwin crashes car into a tree in East Hampton: Authorities

Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin crashed his car into a tree while driving in East Hampton on Monday, according to authorities.

The front of his SUV is dented but Baldwin is okay, authorities added.

Baldwin took to Instagram after the accident and briefly addressed what happened.

"I just want to post a quick message," he began. "I got all these inquiries about my car thing this morning -- I was in a car accident this morning. I'm fine."

"My brother, Stephen, was out visiting me," he added, saying that they spent the weekend at the Buffalo Film Festival.

He went on and said that a "garbage truck the size of a whale" cut him off on the road.

"To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree," he said. "I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car -- my wife's car. I crashed my wife's car. I feel bad about that. But it's all fine, and I'm fine and my brother's fine."

He ended his message by thanking the East Hampton Police Department and Officer Gerken for "coming to my aid." Baldwin said that he also filed a report with them.

"My wife's car is pretty smashed up," he said. "Pretty big tree, big fat tree."

He added that he's going to LA to see his family and "can't wait." He also mentioned how he's "still so proud" of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. She was recently voted off of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

"Hilaria, I love you more than anything," he said. "I'm very proud of you."

