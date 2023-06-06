Al Pacino calls baby news "very special"

For the first time since news broke that the 83-year-old Oscar winner was going to be a father again, Al Pacino says the imminent bundle of joy is "really special."

Pacino was out and about on a walk with a friend when a reporter congratulated Al on his baby-to-be with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. "Oh wow, thank you," Pacino answered graciously in the video obtained by the Daily Mail.

When asked how it feels to be a dad for the fourth time, Pacino responded, "Well, you know, it feels like it always did," Pacino commented. "It's very special. It always has been."

The iconic actor added, "I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

The Godfather saga star also claimed he didn't know if he was having a boy or a girl; Alfallah was said to be about eight months along when the news first broke late last month.

Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton, from his relationship with Vacation actress Beverly D'Angelo.

