After explosive debut, Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for second season

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Prime Video has renewed its video game adaptation Fallout for a second season, just days after the streaming service dropped all eight episodes of its first on April 10.

Based on the bestselling video game series, the story takes place 200 years after a nuclear event, when "the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind."

The show, starring Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, quickly ranked among the service's top three most-watched titles ever and boasted the most-watched season globally since Rings of Power, according to the streaming service.

The series was created by Westworld director Jonathan Nolan, who co-wrote The Dark Knight with Oscar-winning Oppenheimer director, older brother and frequent collaborator, Christopher.

Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan's partner on Westworld, co-produces Fallout through their Kilter Films banner.

"The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise," said a "thrilled" Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, in the renewal announcement.

"The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!" she continued in part.

"Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-a** cast," Nolan and Joy said, thanking their co-producers at Bethesda Game Studios, which developed the hit video game series, as well as Amazon "for their incredible support of this show."

They enthused, "We can't wait to blow up the world all over again."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.