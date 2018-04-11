Now Playing
Posted: April 11, 2018

ACM Awards Contemplated Moving To Another City After Route 91 Massacre

ACM Awards Contemplated Moving To Another City After Route 91 Massacre

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

There is no doubt that the events of last October’s Route 91 Music Festival massacre made some people think about how big events were going to change in the future. Well, despite holding 15 of the last 16 Academy of Country Music Award ceremonies in Las Vegas, event organizers tell  The Washington Post they “contemplated” picking another town in the wake of that tragedy, where 58 concertgoers were left dead. Ultimately, however, ACM CEO Pete Fisher says, “As difficult it will be for some people, everyone wanted to come back to Vegas. Moving the show out of Las Vegas this year would have just really felt like an abandonment and, in a sense, like hate won.” The ACMs will air live from Vegas’ MGM Grand on April 15 on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern.

