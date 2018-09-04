ABC Announces The Next Bachelor

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Either you love it or you hate it but ABC’s The Bachelor has been going on for 22 seasons now and it always gets more and more dramatic. And it’s coming back for a 23rd season just a few weeks after Bachelor in Paradise finishes running.

The new Bachelor has just been announced too! Usually Chris Harrison, the host of the Bachelor shows, announces the next bachelor or bachelorette on one of the Live after-shows but this year they took to social media after the individual left Paradise.

Spoiler Alert…

The next Bachelor for season 23 is COLTON UNDERWOOD!! Colton was on Becca Kufrin’s season of the Bachelorette, he went home right after hometowns as the 4th man standing, then came to Bachelor in Paradise to form a relationship with ex girlfriend (and friend of Becca) Tia. Monday nights episode of Bachelor in Paradise showed Tia and Colton breaking up and leaving the show, and now we know why!

Thoughts?