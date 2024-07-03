'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph bracing for Hurricane Beryl's arrival in Jamaica

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph took to social media Wednesday to tell fans she is in Jamaica ahead of her son Etienne's July 6 wedding to bride-to-be Stephanie Wash — and that there's an uninvited guest on the way: Hurricane Beryl.

The National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm will make landfall on Wednesday, and the actress says she's bracing for the worst. "From the looks of the sky, it looks like Beryl is gonna be here much sooner than the news keeps saying," she says in a video. "So it's very calm here in Jamaica, the sky is so beautifully clear. And they said that the sea looked like glass today."

She urged those who are also in the storm's path to "stay inside" and "off the road," adding, "Everybody that's here on the island, we remember that [Hurricane] Gilbert was a 3 and Beryl is a 4. Wow. God bless you, goodnight."

She captioned the post, "Good night from Jamaica. Pray for us as you pray for others."

