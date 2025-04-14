'A Minecraft Movie'﻿ builds second week at #1

There was no jockeying for the #1 spot at the weekend box office, chicken or otherwise.

A Minecraft Movie easily earned a second week at the top of the multiplex leaderboard following its giant $157 million debut, which marked the largest opening of any domestic release in 2025. According to Box Office Mojo, the video game adaptation added another $80.6 million to its total, which now sits at nearly $281 million.

The distant second-place prize went to the faith-based film The King of Kings, which earned $19.05 million in its first week. Spy movie The Amateur came in at #3, debuting with $15 million.

Two more new releases rounded out the top five: A24's Warfare took #4 with $8.3 million, and the thriller Drop placed #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Minecraft Movie - $80.6 million

2. The King of Kings - $19.05 million

3. The Amateur - $15 million

4. Warfare - $8.3 million

5. Drop -- $7.5 million

6. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 - $5.82 million

7. A Working Man - $3.06 million

8. Snow White - $2.8 million

9. The Woman in the Yard - $2.1 million

10. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 - $931,684

