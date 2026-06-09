'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' to return for third and final season

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season 3. (Courtesy of Netflix)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is coming back for a third and final season.

The Netflix series, based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling novels, stars Emma Myers as teen detective Pippa Fitz-Amboi.

Jackson, also an executive producer on the series, tells Tudum that she's "ecstatic" to bring the final book in her series, As Good as Dead, to the screen.

"As Good as Dead is my favorite of the book series, and it's by far my favorite season of the show too," she says. "You'll see Pip as you've never seen her before. It's dark, breathless, horrible, and somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time … if you dare."

Myers says book three is her favorite book in the trilogy as well and tells fans, “Get ready for a crazy time!”

According to Tudum, the four-episode third season has wrapped production and will debut sometime in 2027.

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