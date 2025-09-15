77th Emmys: 'The Traitors' wins outstanding reality competition series for second straight year

Alan Cumming accepts the award for outstanding reality competition program for 'The Traitors' during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Traitors was once again a big winner at the Emmy Awards. The show, hosted by Alan Cumming, picked up the Emmy for outstanding reality competition series for a second year in a row.

"Thanks to everyone who watches the show," Cumming said while accepting the award. "Thanks to all the people who have Traitors parties and dress up as me. We see you and we love you."

He added, “It’s a difficult time we live in, but it’s so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life.”

The Traitors had some stiff competition in the category. It beat The Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef and Survivor.

