76th Emmys: Jean Smart wins Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy

Jean Smart nabbed her sixth Emmy Sunday night, winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance on Hacks.

After receiving a standing ovation, Smart called the win “very humbling," joking, “I appreciate this because I just don’t get enough attention." After more laughs, she added, “I’m serious.”

Smart then thanked people associated with the show, before throwing in a jab about the change in the name of the comedy's network from HBO to Max. "Just what we needed another network," she said.

This was Smart's third win for her Hacks role; she previously earned the honor in 2021 and 2022. She also won two Emmys for her work on Frasier and another for her role in the comedy Samantha Who?

Smart had some stiff competition in the Lead Actress in a Comedy category, including Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edeberi, Selena Gomez, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.