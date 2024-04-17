50 Greatest Rock Songs Of The '90s

2015 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End Extreme Poverty By 2030 - Show NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Musician Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Theo Wargo)

Coming up with a list of the greatest rock songs from the ‘90s is nearly impossible because there are so many to choose from. So, let’s look at someone else’s list and judge theirs!

Loudwire came up with a list of the best songs and while there are some great ones on here, they definitely missed some! These aren’t ranked, just put in alphabetical order. If you want to see the complete list from Loudwire, you can see it here:

1. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith (1998)

2. “Would?”, Alice in Chains (1992)

3. “No Rain”, Blind Melon (1993)

4. “What’s My Age Again?”, Blink-182 (1999)

5. “Low”, Cracker (1993)

6. “Zombie”, The Cranberries (1994)

7. “Higher”, Creed (1999)

8. “Friday I’m in Love”, The Cure (1992)

9. “Epic”, Faith No More (1990)

10. “Everlong”, Foo Fighters (1997)

11. “Flagpole Sitta”, Harvey Danger (1998)

12. “Freak on a Leash”, Korn (1999)

13. “Are You Gonna Go My Way?”, Lenny Kravitz (1994)

14. “Closer”, Nine Inch Nails (1994)

15. “Alive”, Pearl Jam (1991)

16. “Lump”, The Presidents of the United States of America (1995)

17. “Killing in the Name”, Rage Against the Machine (1992)

18. “Interstate Love Song”, Stone Temple Pilots (1994)

19. “Hunger Strike”, Temple of the Dog (1991)

20. “Forty-Six and 2″, Tool (1996)











