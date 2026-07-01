50 Cent to bring 'Bone Parish' to life in television series

50 Cent has another television series in the works at Starz. He's teamed with the network for the television adaptation of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf's supernatural graphic crime novel Bone Parish.

Set in the underworld of New Orleans, the series will follow the Winters family, who build a criminal empire around a new drug that allows users to experience vivid, haunting visions of the past. As demand for the product grows, the family becomes trapped in what a press release describes as "a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy."

"I've always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and Bone Parish does exactly that," 50 said in a statement. "It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we're building a series that's going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode."

50 will executive produce through G-Unit Film & Television with Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer from BOOM! Studios, the publisher of the graphic novel, as well as co-showrunners Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra.

Bone Parish is the latest addition to 50 Cent's Starz shows, where Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently airing. He also serves as executive producer on Fightland, which follows British-born boxer Duke Kilroy as he returns home from jail seeking revenge against the man he believes was responsible for his brother's death. The show is set to premiere on July 31.

Two more of his shows, Power: Legacy and Power: Origins, have also been greenlit.

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