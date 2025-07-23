5 hints to guess the All Star Jam mystery artist

In case you haven’t heard, Thursday (7/24) morning at 8:25, Obie, Chloe & Slater are going to announce a 9th artist joining us at K92.3’s 30th annual All Star Jam.

Sitting here in the K92.3 studio, I keep getting calls asking me to give a hint or clue as to who it might be. Hopefully this doesn’t get me in trouble with the boss, but I’ll give you some hints to give you a head start before the announcement tomorrow.

P.S. If you don’t hear me on-the-air tomorrow, I got in trouble. lol

1. This artist has won both ACM and CMA Awards.

2. This artist has six #1 songs.

3. This artist’s zodiac sign is a Taurus.

4. This artist was once a lifeguard.

5. This artist is about to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary.

Any guesses as to who will be joining Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray and more on stage August 17th at Addition Financial Arena?

Here’s what I can tell you, you’ll never see these artists all on the same stage performing at the same time ever again!

Get your tickets and choose your seats HERE.