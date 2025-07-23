5 hints to guess the All Star Jam mystery artist

Question Mark Illustration (Pixabay)
By Jay Edwards

In case you haven’t heard, Thursday (7/24) morning at 8:25, Obie, Chloe & Slater are going to announce a 9th artist joining us at K92.3’s 30th annual All Star Jam.

Sitting here in the K92.3 studio, I keep getting calls asking me to give a hint or clue as to who it might be. Hopefully this doesn’t get me in trouble with the boss, but I’ll give you some hints to give you a head start before the announcement tomorrow.

P.S. If you don’t hear me on-the-air tomorrow, I got in trouble. lol

1. This artist has won both ACM and CMA Awards.

2. This artist has six #1 songs.

3. This artist’s zodiac sign is a Taurus.

4. This artist was once a lifeguard.

5. This artist is about to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary.

Any guesses as to who will be joining Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray and more on stage August 17th at Addition Financial Arena?

Here’s what I can tell you, you’ll never see these artists all on the same stage performing at the same time ever again!

Get your tickets and choose your seats HERE.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!