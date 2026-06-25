The young stars taking over spanish football right now

Independent Contributor

New young talents in the Spanish football league, also known as soccer in the US, are Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, and Dean Huijsen. These three young footballers are entrusted with big responsibilities and play important roles.

For instance, LaLiga chose the Barcelona winger as its Player of the Season for 2025 to 2026. The award came after Yamal scored 16 goals and made 12 assists during Barca's successful title chase. The career trajectory of this footballer is an excellent example of how rapidly a young football player can become the leader of a tournament.

However, he is not the only one among these talented young footballers who influence Spanish football and provide football fans with new reasons to watch.

Lamine Yamal Has Become the Main Event

Despite the free style of play, Yamal makes perfect passing under pressure. He can move in the right direction and slow down the game for a teammate's action.

Also, his figures are outstanding, but confidence can be even more important for Yamal. Barcelona provides the young player with the ball in crucial matches, and opponents usually have to mark two defenders when he receives the ball. This provides additional space for teammates.

Pau Cubarsí Plays With Unusual Calm

Unlike Yamal, Cubarsí provides a different level of excitement with his unusual way of play. For instance, he sees dangers early enough and passes the ball through the crowded spaces rather than clearing the ball.

In December 2025, Cubarsí achieved 100 competitive appearances for Barcelona at only 18 years old. That included 67 appearances in league play and 22 more in the Champions League.

Now, Barcelona has a young defender who can participate in building up as well as protecting the team.

Dean Huijsen Gives Real Madrid a New Foundation

The young defender joined Real Madrid in 2025 after his experience in Italy and England. The club introduced Huijsen as a 20-year-old Spain international, also nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Huijsen adds physical presence to the back line, but his style is not one of brute force alone. The official Real Madrid announcement also mentioned his vast experience in Europe's biggest leagues.

His capability of driving with the ball makes him perfect for a football team that controls games. Huijsen is also Real Madrid's defender of the future.

Barcelona and Real Madrid Are Building Around Youth

The rivalry of these two giant clubs is becoming younger as Barcelona relies on young players from its academy, whereas Madrid invests in young players with the experience of playing in other leagues.

This strategy brings the exciting moments into the game, but puts a lot of pressure on young talents. Readers following the changes around both clubs can find more info on Latin Nation about the rebuilding questions facing Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Young Stars Changing Spanish Football

Younger players are changing the Spanish football league because they are not waiting for small parts on the team. Yamal decides the games, Cubarsí organizes Barcelona's defense, and Huijsen was selected as part of Madrid's future core.

Their success also means that there will be a clear route for other younger players. The future of Spanish football is present now. Explore more of our site for the latest news and trends.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.