Pest infestations are hidden health hazards in today's workplaces

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Pest infestations threaten workplace safety by acting as hidden physical and biological hazards. They can damage building structures, compromising their integrity, safety, and habitability. They can also spread illnesses directly (e.g., bites and scratches) and indirectly (e.g., contaminating food and surfaces or transmitting pathogens).

Rodents alone, including mice and rats, carry many types of pathogens, disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses, and parasites. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they can spread over 35 diseases to humans.

What Do Pest Infestations Mean?

The term "pest infestations" refers to events in which unwanted animal species invade human properties in numbers large enough to:

Cause property damage

Present health and safety risks

Create intolerable living conditions

A rat or mouse infestation is among the most common types of pest infestations in the U.S., both in residential and commercial settings.

A January 2025 article published by Pest Control Technology (PCT) magazine reported that 11.6% of U.S. households report rodent problems yearly. It translates to an estimated 38.5 million people and 16.2 million homes impacted by mouse or rat infestation concerns.

What Are the Signs of Pest Infestations?

The signs and symptoms of pest infestations vary depending on the specific pest species and the location and severity of the infestation.

There are several "universal" indications, however, including droppings and waste. Dark pellets are likely rodent feces, while ground coffee-like excrement may signal a cockroach infestation.

Weird smells are another symptom of pest infestations. Ammonia-like, musty smells may indicate rodent urine, whereas pungent, greasy smells point to roach infestations.

Finding unusual property damage in odd places can also signify a pest infestation. Gnaw marks on baseboards and shredded paper or fabrics clumped together (like a nest) point to rodents. Tiny holes bored into wood materials and sawdust indicate a termite infestation.

If you notice any of the above symptoms in your place of business, don't delay calling commercial pest control services. The sooner they determine what's bugging you, the sooner they can implement proper pest control and mitigation strategies.

How Are Pest Infestations Hidden Health Hazards in Today's Workplaces?

Pest infestations can pose hidden health hazards in today's workplaces by causing property damage severe enough to compromise building safety.

Rodents, for example, often gnaw on concealed electrical wiring and gas lines, stripping off insulation and increasing the risk of fires. The Illinois Department of Public Health even notes that such gnawing activities have probably started an estimated 25% of all fires attributed to "unknown causes."

Termites and other wood borers can also cause property damage that compromises a building's foundation. They hollow out structural wood, weakening load-bearing floorboards and beams. With enough significant damage, these components can collapse and cause severe injuries.

Don't forget that pests often spread airborne and contact pathogens. From Hantavirus to leptospirosis and salmonellosis, these are just some diseases humans can contract from rodents. Roaches can also spread diseases by acting as mechanical vectors or "carriers."

Control Pest Infestations Before They Worsen

Pest infestations can break your business by causing workplace health, safety, and structural concerns, from property damage to injuries and illnesses. Address these issues with prompt and continuous pest control efforts to protect your firm, employees, and customers.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.