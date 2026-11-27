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Buying a car from another state can come with unexpected expenses

Buying a car from another state can come with unexpected expenses

Buying a car from another state can offer better prices and more choices, but hidden expenses may reduce the savings. Consider sales taxes, registration fees, vehicle inspections, and transportation costs before committing to a purchase.

You've found the perfect car, but it's sitting at a dealership three states away. The mileage is low, the specifications tick all your boxes, and the asking price is thousands of dollars less than what local dealers are charging.

It sounds like a bargain, and you might be ready to make the purchase. However, buying a car from another state can introduce expenses that aren't reflected in the advertised price. Between taxes, paperwork, inspections, and getting the vehicle home, that attractive deal could end up costing more than you expected.

Do You Pay Sales Tax When Buying a Car From Another State?

In most cases, sales tax goes to the state where you register the car. Some dealers collect your state's tax at the sale and send it on. Others charge their own state's rate, which can leave you facing a second bill when you register at home.

Florida charges 6% on the purchase price, plus your county's surtax on the first $5,000. If you paid tax in another state, Florida gives credit for it. Paying 4% elsewhere, for example, means you'd owe the remaining 2% plus any county surtax when you title the car in Florida.

Keep the receipt showing any tax you paid. Buying in a state with no sales tax, such as Oregon or Montana, won't lower your bill if your home state charges it.

What Fees Do You Pay to Register a Car Bought Out of State?

Vehicle registration fees vary by state, and a car titled elsewhere usually needs extra steps before it can receive local plates. Most buyers pay some mix of the following:

A title fee to move the car onto a title in your state

A plate fee and the first year's registration

A VIN check confirming the car matches its paperwork

Late fees if you miss the registration deadline

In Florida, a car titled in another state needs a VIN verification on Form HSMV 82042, which a notary or police officer can complete. Buyers without a Florida plate to transfer also pay a one-time $225 initial registration fee.

Dealer Fees and Financing Can Raise the Total

Dealer documentation fees vary widely, since some states cap them and others don't.

An out-of-state dealer may also charge to prepare paperwork for your home state or issue a temporary tag. Ask for an out-the-door price in writing before you agree to anything.

Some lenders won't fund a car bought out of state until they confirm the title can be transferred. Lining up pre-approval from your own bank or credit union lets you compare it against the dealer's financing offer.

Emissions Rules Can Stop a Registration

A car built to one state's emissions standards may not qualify for registration in another. California and states that follow its rules can refuse to register certain new vehicles that weren't certified for sale there. Check the emissions label under the hood, or ask your DMV before you pay.

Florida doesn't require emissions testing, so most Florida buyers won't run into this. It matters more if you plan to move to a stricter state soon, or if you're buying a car with aftermarket exhaust parts.

Driving the Car Home Has Its Own Costs

Picking the car up yourself can look like the cheaper choice. A long drive home adds expenses that are easy to leave off the budget:

A one-way flight to the seller

Fuel and tolls along the route

Hotel nights on trips longer than a day of driving

Temporary tags and insurance that cover the trip

Once you add lost workdays, interstate vehicle transport may come out closer in price than you'd expect, especially across several states.

How Much Does It Cost to Ship a Car to Another State?

Car shipping costs depend mostly on distance and the type of carrier. Open carriers cost less, while enclosed trailers add protection for high-value cars. Prices also rise when demand peaks, such as late fall, when snowbirds ship cars south to Florida.

Companies that handle nationwide vehicle relocation can arrange pickup at the seller's address and delivery to your home. Before booking, confirm whether the quote includes insurance and whether there's a fee for a car that doesn't run.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Buying a Car Online From Another State Safe?

Buying a car online is safe when you work with a licensed dealer or a verified seller. Ask for a vehicle history report and independent inspection results before you send any money.

How Long Do You Have to Register a Car After Buying It Out of State?

Deadlines vary by state, and missing yours can mean late fees. Check your DMV's deadline as soon as the sale closes.

Can You Drive Home on a Temporary Tag?

Many dealers issue a temporary tag that's valid long enough to drive the car home. Private sellers usually keep their plates, so ask your home DMV whether you need a transit permit.

Does Your Insurance Cover a Car You Just Bought?

Many policies cover a newly bought vehicle for a short grace period. Call your insurer before you drive off, since the length of that window and the coverage limits vary.

What if the Car Has an Open Recall?

Run the VIN through a recall search before buying. Recall repairs are free at any authorized dealer for that brand, even if you bought the car elsewhere.

Can You Return a Car Bought Out of State?

Most states don't give buyers a cooling-off period on car purchases. Read the dealer's return policy before signing, since many sales are final once you drive away.

Make Sure the Savings Are Real

Buying a car from another state can be a smart move, especially when local options are limited or overpriced. However, add up the taxes, registration fees, inspection costs, and transportation expenses before committing. A good deal should make financial sense once the car is parked in your driveway.

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