Luke Combs On The Fourth Day Of Winning

Happy 4th of July from K 92.3!

You could win a pair of tickets to catch Luke Combs at his World Tour this Friday night July 7th, 2023 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa! Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan, and Brent Cobb will also perform!

Listen for keywords to be announced every hour between 9a-12a and enter them below for your shot at scoring your tickets to the show! You can also enter inside the free K 92.3 app so make sure you have it downloaded!

Download the K 92.3 app:

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements on July 4th, 2023 at designated times and enter them on the Official Entry Form below. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 8, 2023. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

