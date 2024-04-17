K92.3 Newsletter Exclusive - Enter by 5pm Today for Chris Young Tickets + Meet & Greet Passes

Now’s the time to enter for the K92.3 newsletter exclusive for Chris Young! Complete the entry form down below by 5pm today (4/18) and you could win four tickets to see Chris Young live this Sunday, April 21st for SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Plus, reserved seats for the show and passes to meet Chris Young!

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here! To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/18/24 ends at 5pm. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above by 5pm on 4/18/24. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four passes to SeaWorld (expires 5/19/24), four reserved seats for Chris Young show on 4/21/24, one parking pass and meet & greet with Chris Young on 4/21/24 (time TBD by artist management). ARV = $689.92. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

