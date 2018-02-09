Now Playing
Posted: February 09, 2018

Win the 2018 Country Megaticket!

Win The 2018 Country Megaticket!

Listen this Text On The 10’s Weekend (2/9-2/11) for the KEYWORD to TEXT to 21232 for your chance to win a pair of 2018 Country Megatickets. Then tune into AJ and The Florida 5 Countdown at 5:35pm during the week of 2/12. Be caller #9 when you hear the cue and you could win! 

 

K92.3 Hotline: 844-254-9232 

Megaticket includes a pair of tickets to each of the 5 concerts listed below:

  • Alan Jackson- Friday, May 11 (MIDFLORIDA AMP)
  • Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce- Friday, July 20 (MIDFLORIDA AMP) 
  • Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town- Friday, August 3 (MIDFLORIDA AMP)
  • Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne + LANCO- Saturday, September 15 (MIDFLORIDA AMP)
  • Lady Antebellum w/ Russell Dickerson- Friday, September 28 (MIDFLORIDA AMP)

