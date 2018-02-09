Open the app to meet Rascal Flatts!

Open the K92.3 APP now for your chance to win tickets to the DAYTONA 500 on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway PLUS! A pair of Meet & Greet passes with Rascal Flatts! If you don’t have the app yet, hit one of the two links below to download!

The winner will get the Grand Prize package of:

(2) tickets to the DAYTONA 500 on 2/18.

(2) UNOH Fanzone wristbands to the DAYTONA 500 on 2/18.

(2) Rascal Flatts wristbands to the DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show on 2/18.

(2) Meet and Greet passes with Rascal Flatts on 2/18.

Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts will perform the pre-race show at the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18 (the opening race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season).

All race fans who purchase a UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race pass for the DAYTONA 500 will be able to view Rascal Flatts’ DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show – as well as driver introductions – from the grass tri-oval area.

A limited number of DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show ticket packages, available starting at $240, have been designed around Rascal Flatts’ appearance. The package includes a DAYTONA 500 ticket, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access and VIP area access to the performance.

Race fans who have already purchased DAYTONA 500 tickets can add UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access and VIP area access for $115. All VIP ticket packages are on sale now.

Those wishing to attend the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will need to act quickly.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting this link today.