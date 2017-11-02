Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

The K92.3 Secret Sound!

Orlando’s #1 for New Country is proud to present “K92.3’s Secret Sound” contest! 

We’ll play a short audio clip of the “secret sound” four times every weekday. Tune in at 8am, 11am, 2pm, and 5pm Monday through Friday for your shot at a cash prize! 

Each sound starts with a jackpot of $1,000. For every wrong guess, the jackpot increases by $100! 

We’ll also give you an unfair advantage over everyone else just for downloading our app: every time a person gives a wrong guess, we’ll post it on our secret “Wrong Secret Sound Guesses” page, that you’ll only find a link to on the app menu! 

If you don’t have our app downloaded already, hit one of the two links below to get it on your phone!

  

