By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

What a game last night was! Alabama versus Georgia in the National Championship game for College Football and Alabama collected their FIFTH National Title in 9 years. They defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime! Following the first half that ended with Alabama trailing 13-0, true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts at the top of the third quarter. A 6-yard Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III made it 13-7 early int he second half, but Georgia respoinded with an 80-yard touchdown pass from QB Jake Fromm to wide receiver Mercole Hardman. Late in the fourth, Tagovailoa found Calvin Ridley in the end zone to tie it up to 20-20, and missing a field goal attempt on Alabama’s next possession took the game into overtime. Georgia started extra time with a 51- yard field goal and a sac on Tagovailoa, but the young QB hit freshmen wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a 41-yard touchdown pass on his second drive for the win. Head coach Nick Saban is now tied with fellow Alabama coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most college football championships in six (including the one Saban won at Louisiana State University in 2004).

Also, to start the night off, Zac Brown Band sang the national anthem! Very simple, nothing fancy, and everything was perfect!