Do You Put Ice In Your OJ, Milk, Beer or Wine?

There’s nothing that like ice in a glass of red wine to make you look super classy at a fancy restaurant… just kidding. But seriously, a lot of people actually do it. A new survey asked people if they put ice in different drinks that most people normally wouldn’t. You’d be surprised that you aren’t alone in doing this… you are close to being alone LOL but yes, others do it too.

Here are the results . . .

1. Orange juice, 18% use ice.

2. White wine, 15%.

3. Beer, 6%.

4. Milk, 5%.

5. Red wine, 5%.

For more traditional iced drinks, 86% put ice in soda . . . 73% put it in water . . . 29% prefer iced coffee to hot . . . and 26% drink iced tea over hot tea.