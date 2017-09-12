Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Remains Plagued With Power Outages

Posted: September 12, 2017

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

  YMCA OF CENTRAL FLORIDA OPENS FAMILY CENTERS TO PUBLIC

  Hot showers, cool air conditioning, electricity available to all at YMCA locations throughout Central Florida

  ORLANDO, FLA. (September 12, 2017) – Several YMCA of Central Florida Family Centers are open to anyone who would like a hot shower, to relax in air conditioning, or charge mobile devices. While some locations remain closed, without electricity or water, the locations below are open to all.

BREVARD COUNTY

  • Suntree YMCA (6300 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 114)
  • Titusville YMCA (2400 Harrison St.)

  ORANGE COUNTY

  • Avalon Park YMCA (12001 Avalon Lake Dr., Suite M-P)
  • Aquatic Center YMCA (8422 International Drive)
  • Blanchard Park YMCA (10501 J. Blanchard Trail, enter on Rouse Rd.; pool closed)
  • Dr. P. Phillips YMCA (7000 Dr. Phillips Blvd)
  • Winter Park YMCA (1201 N. Lakemont Ave.; open at 3 p.m.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY

  • J. Douglas Williams YMCA (665 Longwood-Lake Mary Road; pool closed)

In partnership with fellow nonprofit organization Clean the World, each YMCA location will also have a limited supply of hygiene kits available.  The YMCA of Central Florida will continue to open its family centers to the public as utilities and resources become available. For updates, please visit Facebook.com/ymcacentralflorida or visit http://ymcacentralflorida.com/y-locations/ for family center locations and contact information.


