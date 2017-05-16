Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 16, 2017

15 Year Old Wins Over Crowd On “The Voice”

Comments

Related

View Larger
15 Year Old Wins Over Crowd On “The Voice”
View Larger
15 Year Old Wins Over Crowd On “The Voice”
View Larger
15 Year Old Wins Over Crowd On “The Voice”
View Larger
15 Year Old Wins Over Crowd On “The Voice”

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This girl is only 15 years old and she is already KILLING it on the stage. Her name is Brennley Brown and she is a part of team Gwen. She performed Sara Evans “Suds In The Bucket” on Monday nights Semi-Finals… here is her performance!

Here is her blind audition:

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation