Posted: February 01, 2018

An 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Performs An Alan Jackson Classic

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It seems as though when Justin Timerblake announced he was releasing a country album, he was just trying to get back to his roots! This is a video from back when Justin was 11-years-old on Star Seach singing an Alan Jackson classic

He went by Justin Randall, which is his middle name. His full name is Justin Randall Timerberlake. Man, crazy to think this was almost 26 years ago!

This wasn’t the only TV debut Justin Timberlake had back in the day… him and Ryan Gosling were actors on the TV show  The All-New Mickey Mouse Club when they became friends.

justin and ryan.jpg

 

