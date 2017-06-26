44-Year-Old Has Gone to Disneyland for 2,000 Straight Days

On Thursday in Anaheim, California, 44-year-old Jeff Reitz went to Disneyland—for the 2,000th consecutive day. He began venturing to the famous amusement park back in 2012 as a means of lifting his spirits while unemployed. Reitz landed a job in 2014, but kept right on going. The Air Force veteran tells The OC Register that he remembers riding the Matterhorn with his mom when he was 2 years old. “I have memories of riding it with my mom and holding onto my blankie,” he says. “I love sitting in the front row, holding the handle and leaning into the turns.” His current pass is good through 2018.

