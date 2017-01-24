Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 24, 2017

Women Know If They Are Being Cheated On… Men, Not So Much.

Comments

Related

View Larger
Women Know If They Are Being Cheated On… Men, Not So Much.
View Larger
Women Know If They Are Being Cheated On… Men, Not So Much.

So it seems a woman’s intuition is like a borderline superpower.  And a guy’s intuition is borderline non-existent . . .

A recent survey by the cheating website Illicit Encounters found that women are WAY more likely to know if they’re being cheated on. Here are four statistics that the site came up with . . .

  1. 79% of women who’ve caught someone cheating said they could tell something was going on. Only 49% of guys suspected anything. So the other half had no idea.
  2. Women are more likely to KEEP calling you out if they think something’s going on. The average woman who’d caught someone cheating brought it up four times before they found out the truth or broke things off. Men only brought it up twice.
  3. Men and women are both just as likely to deny something’s going on. 85% of women who’ve been caught cheating said they denied it, and so did 82% of men.
  4. Women are more likely to hire a private investigator to find out what’s going on. 5% of women who’ve been cheated on said they did it. Only 2% of men did.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation