Posted: September 25, 2017

Posted: September 25, 2017

We Will Be Spending Over 9 Billion Dollars This Year On Halloween

We Will Be Spending Over 9 Billion Dollars This Year On Halloween
We Will Be Spending Over 9 Billion Dollars This Year On Halloween
We Will Be Spending Over 9 Billion Dollars This Year On Halloween
We Will Be Spending Over 9 Billion Dollars This Year On Halloween

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Halloween has really SKYROCKETED in popularity over the past decade or so . . . and it just keeps getting bigger. The National Retail Federation just released its annual report on Halloween, and this year, Americans are going to spend $9.1 BILLION . . . which is up 8.3% from last year, and an all-time record.
That’s also almost THREE TIMES more than 2005, when we spent $3.3 billion.  So if you use our spending as a sign of how much we like Halloween, that means it’s tripled in popularity in 12 years. Which look at the photos below of some of the housing decorations people are doing these days! We definitely have some Halloween lovers here in America.
So how will we spend all that money this year?
  • $3.4 billion will go to costumes (which makes sense because costumes get more expensive and more intricate every year). . .
  • $2.7 billion on candy (because we eat a bag before Halloween even gets here and have to replace it). . .
  • $2.7 billion on decorations (just see below… no explanation needed) . . .
  • $410 million on greeting cards.The study also found that 71% of people plan on handing out candy this year . . . 49% will decorate their house . . . 48% will wear a costume . . . 46% will carve a pumpkin . . . 35% will go to a party . . . and 31% will take their kids trick-or-treating.
