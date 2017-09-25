We Will Be Spending Over 9 Billion Dollars This Year On Halloween

By MelissaOnK923

Halloween has really SKYROCKETED in popularity over the past decade or so . . . and it just keeps getting bigger. The National Retail Federation just released its annual report on Halloween, and this year, Americans are going to spend $9.1 BILLION . . . which is up 8.3% from last year, and an all-time record.

That’s also almost THREE TIMES more than 2005, when we spent $3.3 billion. So if you use our spending as a sign of how much we like Halloween, that means it’s tripled in popularity in 12 years. Which look at the photos below of some of the housing decorations people are doing these days! We definitely have some Halloween lovers here in America.

So how will we spend all that money this year?