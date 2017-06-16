It’s crazy that this is a thing but its true… Americans will spend an average of $135 on presents for dad on Father’s Day, compared to $186 on moms for Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation. So why are we spending a third more on our moms? Well… Dr. Lars Perner, a consumer psychologist at the University of Southern California, tells the BBC that most of us simply think our mothers deserve better presents. “To some extent, wrong or right, mothers are often considered to be the biggest contributor to the home life,” he explains. “People tend to understand the sacrifices they make, that’s what you see. Moms have a special place in people’s hearts–there’s a special idea of what they offer the family.” He adds that dads are “less interested in tangible tokens of appreciation” compared to moms. “I think fathers think they don’t really need expensive, showy trinkets, or anything like mom’s bouquet of flowers.” Perner explains. “They’re not typically gift oriented. They generally don’t expect anyone to feel an obligation to buy material items for them.”