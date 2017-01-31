Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 31, 2017

Which do you choose- Financial Stability or Physical Fitness?

Comments

Related

View Larger
Which do you choose- Financial Stability or Physical Fitness?
View Larger
Which do you choose- Financial Stability or Physical Fitness?

Of course physical attracting is what first catches you eye when meeting someone, but what if after you meet them you realize what a train wreck their finances are…?

According to a new survey, people say financial stability is a more attractive trait than physical fitness.

Here’s the full list of what people look for in a potential partner . . .

  1. Personal values, 78%.
  2. A good personality, 73%.
  3. Financial stability, 41%.
  4. Education, 31%.
  5. Similar hobbies, 28%.
  6. Physical fitness, 21%.
  7. Looks, 21%

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation